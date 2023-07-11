Go to the main site
    Heart attack hospitalizations increase by over 150% in Brazil

    11 July 2023, 13:38

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - A recent survey conducted by the National Institute of Cardiology (INC) reveals a significant rise in hospitalizations for heart attacks in Brazil between 2008 and 2022. Among men, the monthly average increased from 5,282 to 13,645 cases, indicating a staggering 158 percent increase. Similarly, among women, the average rose from 1,930 to 4,973, reflecting a 157 percent growth, Agencia Brasil reports.

    This study incorporates data from the Ministry of Health, encompassing all Brazilian patients utilizing the services of the country’s public healthcare network SUS, regardless of whether they receive treatment in public or private hospitals. This accounts for approximately 70 percent to 75 percent of all patients nationwide.

    The National Institute of Cardiology identifies several risk factors associated with an increased likelihood of heart attacks. «Myocardial infarctions are more prevalent among older populations. Additionally, we have observed an escalating prevalence of obesity within the Brazilian population,» explains Aurora Issa, the institute's director-general.

    Cold weather is also recognized as a contributing factor to heart attacks. INC data demonstrates that cases are more frequent during the winter season. Last year, the number of heart attacks during this period increased by 27.8 percent for women and 27.4 percent for men compared to the summer season.

    «The cold weather induces blood vessel constriction. Individuals who experience a heart attack often have pre-existing fatty plaque in their arteries. The triggering factors for a heart attack involve inflammation within the plaque and the subsequent formation of a blood clot on top of it. Infections are frequently implicated as triggers for inflammation,» Issa stated.

    Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death among both men and women in Brazil. From 2017 to 2021, 7,368,654 deaths were attributed to cardiovascular diseases in the country. According to the National Institute of Cardiology, key preventive measures include engaging in physical exercise and maintaining a balanced diet.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

