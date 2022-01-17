Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Healthcare workers, senior citizens revaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Karaganda region

    17 January 2022, 12:07

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Revaccination of people aged 60 and more and healthcare workers has begun in Karaganda region. They can get the third shot of Pfizer and QazVac vaccines at healthcare facilities of the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Pfizer vaccine is used to vaccinate teenagers aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Healthcare workers and people aged 60 and more can get revaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.

    Over 60 senior citizens got revaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in a matter of two days at the local vaccination center.

    The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reminds that presently Sputnik V, QazVac, Vero Cell (Sinopharm), and Pfizer (teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers) vaccines are available for vaccination against COVID-19 in the country. QazVac, Vero Cell (Sinopharm) and Pfizer (people aged 60 and more) vaccines are available for revaccination. Sputnik Light vaccine is expected to be available for revaccination in late January.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Karaganda region COVID-19 Healthcare Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued