Healthcare workers, senior citizens revaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Revaccination of people aged 60 and more and healthcare workers has begun in Karaganda region. They can get the third shot of Pfizer and QazVac vaccines at healthcare facilities of the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Pfizer vaccine is used to vaccinate teenagers aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Healthcare workers and people aged 60 and more can get revaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.

Over 60 senior citizens got revaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in a matter of two days at the local vaccination center.

The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reminds that presently Sputnik V, QazVac, Vero Cell (Sinopharm), and Pfizer (teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers) vaccines are available for vaccination against COVID-19 in the country. QazVac, Vero Cell (Sinopharm) and Pfizer (people aged 60 and more) vaccines are available for revaccination. Sputnik Light vaccine is expected to be available for revaccination in late January.