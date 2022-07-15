Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Healthcare Ministry updates epidemiological situation assessment matrix

    15 July 2022 13:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the epidemiological situation assessment matrix, Minister Azhar Giniyat said at a briefing in Nur-Sultan today, Kazinform reports.

    The matrix will be based now on the daily hospitalization rate per 100,000 people, instead of the average incidence rate for 7 days per 100,000 people, she said.

    According to Azhar Giniyat, the matrix was updated with the participation of the local public healthcare experts and WHO representatives. The experts used the recommendations of the WHO in the assessment of the current epidemiological situation with the consideration of hospitalization in infectious hospitals and intensive care units, vaccination rate, infection incidence and circulating variants of the coronavirus infection.

    Thus, a city or a region will enter the ‘green zone’ when:

    1. Bed occupancy rate is less than 2,500, regardless of reproduction number R

    2. Bed occupancy rate is less than 5,000, reproduction number R >1.

    A city or a region will enter the ‘yellow zone’ when:

    1. Bed occupancy rate is less than 5,000 and R>1

    2. Bed occupancy rate is from 5,000 to 10,000 and R<1

    A city or a region will enter the ‘red zone’ when:

    1. Bed occupancy rate is above 5,000 and R>1

    2. Bed occupancy rate is above 10,000 regardless of R indicator

    The Minister added that almost 90% of patients are at home care now.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association