Healthcare Ministry updates epidemiological situation assessment matrix
15 July 2022 13:24

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the epidemiological situation assessment matrix, Minister Azhar Giniyat said at a briefing in Nur-Sultan today, Kazinform reports.

The matrix will be based now on the daily hospitalization rate per 100,000 people, instead of the average incidence rate for 7 days per 100,000 people, she said.

According to Azhar Giniyat, the matrix was updated with the participation of the local public healthcare experts and WHO representatives. The experts used the recommendations of the WHO in the assessment of the current epidemiological situation with the consideration of hospitalization in infectious hospitals and intensive care units, vaccination rate, infection incidence and circulating variants of the coronavirus infection.

Thus, a city or a region will enter the ‘green zone’ when:

1. Bed occupancy rate is less than 2,500, regardless of reproduction number R

2. Bed occupancy rate is less than 5,000, reproduction number R >1.

A city or a region will enter the ‘yellow zone’ when:

1. Bed occupancy rate is less than 5,000 and R>1

2. Bed occupancy rate is from 5,000 to 10,000 and R<1

A city or a region will enter the ‘red zone’ when:

1. Bed occupancy rate is above 5,000 and R>1

2. Bed occupancy rate is above 10,000 regardless of R indicator

The Minister added that almost 90% of patients are at home care now.


