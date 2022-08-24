Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare
Healthcare Ministry presents draft 2023-2025 Concept of Maternal and Child Health Protection
24 August 2022 13:53

Healthcare Ministry presents draft 2023-2025 Concept of Maternal and Child Health Protection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare held a meeting on the course of fulfilment of the Presidential instructions. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry’s press office.

Vice Minister Vyacheslav Dudnik made a presentation of the draft Concept of Maternal and Child Health Protection in Kazakhstan for 2023-2025.

The Concept is called to arrange topical issues of maternity obstetric service and childhood protection, as well as to develop a consolidated approach and efficient methods of their solution, Vyacheslav Dudnik said.

The draft Concept includes 10 chapters: relevance; analysis of the current situation; main problems of maternity and childhood protection services; international experience; strategy of development of maternity and childhood protection service; priority areas of interference at different stages of human life cycle; personnel, infrastructure, medical equipment; expected results; beneficiaries; monitoring, main indicators and assessment.

Photo: press service of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan


Related news
1200-seat school opened in Semey
439 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19
Kazakhstan opens honorary consulate in East Java
Read also
Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan loses at US Open doubles
9.58mln people get COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 449
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 427 in Kazakhstan
Askar Umarov appointed head of Central Communications Service
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reaches Challenger tournament semis
Kazakhstan bags gold at 2022 ICF Junior Canoe Sprint World Champs
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive