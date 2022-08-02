Qazaq TV
Healthcare Ministry predicts COVID-19 incidence decrease in September
2 August 2022 11:42

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Healthcare Ministry shared its COVID-19 incidence forecast, Kazinform reports.

According to Minister Azhar Giniyat, daily average COVID-19 incidence increase in August will be around 4,000 cases.

«Given the nature of the virus and tremendous strain placed on healthcare system, the ministry together with experts forecast COVID-19 spread. According to predictions, the average daily COVID-19 number will climb to 4,000 cases in August. Then COVID-19 cases will drop again in September» Azhar Giniyat said at the Government’s meeting today.

Earlier it was reported that the nationwide COVID-19 incidence had risen 3.2-fold. The highest incidence rate is reported in six regions. Bed occupancy rate is 30 per cent across the country. Almost 5,000 beds have been opened in hospitals.


