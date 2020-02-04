Go to the main site
    Healthcare Ministry names new official spokesperson

    4 February 2020, 12:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dias Akhmetsharip has been named as the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Prior to joining the team of the Healthcare Ministry, Mr. Akhmetsharip was the official spokesperson of Passazhirskiye perevozky JSC of NC KazakhTemir Zholy JSC.

    He boasts over 20 years of extensive experience in mass media sphere. He began his professional path at Kazakh Radio in 1997. He worked for Khabar Agency JSC, Kazakhstan Television and Radio Complex, Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, Tengri-bank and more.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

