Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Healthcare Ministry names new official spokesperson

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 February 2020, 12:31
Healthcare Ministry names new official spokesperson

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dias Akhmetsharip has been named as the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Prior to joining the team of the Healthcare Ministry, Mr. Akhmetsharip was the official spokesperson of Passazhirskiye perevozky JSC of NC KazakhTemir Zholy JSC.

He boasts over 20 years of extensive experience in mass media sphere. He began his professional path at Kazakh Radio in 1997. He worked for Khabar Agency JSC, Kazakhstan Television and Radio Complex, Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, Tengri-bank and more.

Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships