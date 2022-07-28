28 July 2022 12:05

Healthcare Ministry, Danish company to cooperate on diabetes and obesity treatment

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare and Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk agreed on cooperation in improvement of diabetes and obesity treatment, Kazinform reports.

On July 27, the Kazakh Ministry and LLP Novo Nordisk entered into a memorandum of mutual understanding regarding the treatment of socially significant non-infectious diseases.

LLP Novo Nordisk specializes in production of insulin and other medications such as Ozempic and Viktoza used in the treatment of diabetes, obesity and other chronical diseases.

The company’s General Manager for CIS Ali Bengi expressed readiness to provide all-round support in full and quality implementation of the events scheduled.

In accordance with the memorandum, the sides will boost bilateral cooperation in several areas: development of domestic production of pharmaceuticals, personnel training by launching projects of continuing medical education in the field of diabetes and obesity, conducting scientific research, improvement of the quality of diabetes and obesity treatment by ensuring access of the patients to the innovative methods of treatment.

For instance, Novo Nordisk will provide Kazakhstani doctors specializing in obesity prevention and treatment an access to the Global Obesity Clinics Program.

The company also plans to study the opportunity of supplying active pharmaceutical substances to Kazakhstani market for further production of human insulin by domestic pharmaceutical companies.

According to the World Diabetes Federation (IDF), the global prevalence of diabetes last year made 10.5% (573 million people) and is projected to increase to 11.3% by 2030 and to 12.2% by 2045 (783 million people).

As per the study «The Burden of Diabetes for the Republic of Kazakhstan», the number of patients suffering from this disease in our country is 383,000 and is rising steadily.

Photo: gov.kz