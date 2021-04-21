Healthcare Ministry comments on production of QazVac vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nurlybek Assylekov, head of the Medical and Pharmaceutical Control Department of the Healthcare Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said it is highly likely the homegrown QazVac vaccine is to be produced by the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Assylbekov told the press briefing at the Central Communications Service on Wednesday that up to 50,000 doses of QazVac vaccine may be delivered by late April.

He also added that the Kazakh side is negotiating the production of its vaccine in Turkey. In his words, the negotiations are not 100% complete.

According to Assylbekov, currently Kazakhstan is also negotiating the purchase of several foreign COVID-19 vaccines. There are plans to purchase up to 500,000 doses of foreign vaccines in April. However, more detailed information may be revealed only after all the necessary documents are signed.

Vice Minister of Healthcare Yerlan Kiyasov earlier reported that some 70,000 people are vaccinated in Kazakhstan per day on average. 766,614 people have been inoculated with the first component of the COVID-19 vaccine. Moreover, 126,550 doses of the second component have been administered as well. The vaccine is supplied gradually according to the approved schedule.