Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Healthcare funding up 83% in Akmola rgn
19 July 2022 16:00

Healthcare funding up 83% in Akmola rgn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Funding of the healthcare system has increased by 83% in Akmola region since 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Head of the Health Office of Akmola region Narima Syzdykov, KZT41.4bn, including around KZT12bn from the republican budget, KZT4.7bn from the loval budget, and around KZT24bn from the Social Health Insurance Fund, were funneled in the healthcare sphere. The figure stood at KZT36.4bn in 2018 and KZT43.3bn in 2019.

The funding rose to 59.4bn tenge in 2020 and 88.9bn tenge in 2021. 73.1bn tenge has been provided for the healthcare system of Akmola region this year.


Related news
Omicron subvariant responsible for over 70% of COVID-19 cases – Healthcare Ministry
COVID-19 incidence increases 3.2-fold in Kazakhstan – Healthcare Minister
COVID-19 kills almost 800 in Kazakhstan in 1H of 2022
Read also
WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Vaccine approved for at-risk Australians younger than five amid COVID-19 surge
Charity run to take place in Kazakh capital
1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry
COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
Kazakhstan not to shift to online learning amid COVID-19 resurgence
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive