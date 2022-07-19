19 July 2022 16:00

Healthcare funding up 83% in Akmola rgn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Funding of the healthcare system has increased by 83% in Akmola region since 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Head of the Health Office of Akmola region Narima Syzdykov, KZT41.4bn, including around KZT12bn from the republican budget, KZT4.7bn from the loval budget, and around KZT24bn from the Social Health Insurance Fund, were funneled in the healthcare sphere. The figure stood at KZT36.4bn in 2018 and KZT43.3bn in 2019.