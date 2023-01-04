Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Healthcare authorities urge Kazakhstanis to refrain from traveling to China amid COVID-19 surge

4 January 2023, 13:55
Healthcare authorities urge Kazakhstanis to refrain from traveling to China amid COVID-19 surge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare recommends Kazakhstanis to refrain from travelling to China amid the coronavirus infection surge, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Ministry clarified that Kazakhstan does not plan yet to introduce enhanced and restrictive measures for Chinese citizens’ entry to our country.

Thousands of Chinese patients with COVID-19 symptoms are admitted to the hospitals of Shanghai on a daily basis, most of them are under 65, media reported.

The U.S., France, Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Japan, and India are introducing compulsory pre-flight COVID-19 tests for people flying from China and imposing additional rules for the persons arriving from China.

Meanwhile, Morocco fully prohibited entry of travelers from China.

In December, Kazakhstan recorded 2.3fold increase in COVID-19 incidence rate compared to November.


