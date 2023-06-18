Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Health workers' work hard, but noble

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 June 2023, 14:20
Health workers' work hard, but noble Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Clinics and recreational facilities subordinate to the Medical Centre of the Department of Presidential Affairs of Kazakhstan make their significant contributions to the development of the country’s healthcare, raising treatment and rehabilitation standards, and implementing high technologies,» head of the Department of Presidential Affairs of Kazakhstan Aibek Dadebayev said.

He congratulated the health workers on their professional holiday. He stressed that health workers' work hard, but noble as they save people’s lives. There are some 3,000 health workers working in the Department of Presidential Affairs. Clinics and recreational facilities subordinate to the Medical Centre of the Department of Presidential Affairs of Kazakhstan make their significant contributions to the development of the country’s healthcare, raising treatment and rehabilitation standards, and implementing high technologies.

Dadebayev noted last year a new 200-bed unit and nuclear medicine centre opened. Another highlight is that the centre produced two new radiopharmaceuticals necessary to detect cancer. The third imaging agent will be produced soon.

In his post on Telegram Channel he wished all health workers wellbeing, prosperity, joy and happiness.


Holidays   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023