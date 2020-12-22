Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Health workers, teachers and students among first to receive coronavirus vaccine

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 December 2020, 19:44
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Deputy chairman of the medical and pharmaceutical control committee of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry Nurlybek Asylbekov told about who will be among the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine produced in Karaganda.

As earlier reported, the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex was chosen to produce Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V. The primary batch of the vaccine was sent to Moscow for quality control. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Karaganda factory is expected to produce 80,000 doses in February, 150,000 in March, and further 600,000 doses a month. Mass vaccination is expected to start next February.

The vaccine will be delivered to the healthcare facilities the countrywide. Health workers, teachers, students, law enforcement staff, medical and social facilities and risk groups with chronic diseases will be among the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

During the telephone conversation President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin reached an agreement on joint production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in Kazakhstan on November 12, 2020.


