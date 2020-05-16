Health workers honored in Semey for tireless fight against COVID-19

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Healthcare workers who tirelessly treated the coronavirus patients during the pandemic were honored in Semey, Kazinform reports.

Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov came to the city to greet and express his personal gratitude to the local heroes.

All healthcare workers were honored with the diplomas, thank-you letters and special lapel badges.

One of the local physicians Dulat Karabayev received the keys to an apartment in the new district Karagaily.

Minister Birtanov said he came to the city to personally thank all healthcare workers for doing their job round the clock despite the danger of contracting the novel virus. He also added that East Kazakhstan region has the lowest number of the coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan.

It should be noted that healthcare workers continue to battle the coronavirus infection countrywide. Thanks to the concerted efforts Kazakhstan has managed to lift the state of emergency and will gradually get back to normal life.



