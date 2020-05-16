Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Health workers honored in Semey for tireless fight against COVID-19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 May 2020, 14:58
Health workers honored in Semey for tireless fight against COVID-19

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Healthcare workers who tirelessly treated the coronavirus patients during the pandemic were honored in Semey, Kazinform reports.

Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov came to the city to greet and express his personal gratitude to the local heroes.

photo

All healthcare workers were honored with the diplomas, thank-you letters and special lapel badges.

One of the local physicians Dulat Karabayev received the keys to an apartment in the new district Karagaily.

photo

photo

photo

Minister Birtanov said he came to the city to personally thank all healthcare workers for doing their job round the clock despite the danger of contracting the novel virus. He also added that East Kazakhstan region has the lowest number of the coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan.

It should be noted that healthcare workers continue to battle the coronavirus infection countrywide. Thanks to the concerted efforts Kazakhstan has managed to lift the state of emergency and will gradually get back to normal life.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


East Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3