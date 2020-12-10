Go to the main site
    Health situation stabilization to boost economy, PM

    10 December 2020, 11:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin charged state bodies to further achieve targeted indicators in economic sector they are responsible for. He stressed that stabilization of the country’s epidemiological situation and its preservation will boost economy, Kazinform reports.

    «Thanks to the measures taken in backbone industries for the past 11 months the country’s economy improved and reported positive growth dynamics. Processing industry grew by 3.3%, volume of construction increased by 12.1%, agriculture showed sustainable growth by 5.3%,» the PM told the Government meeting.
    The PM also highlighted that 11 regions ensured socioeconomic growth in five key figures following the results of 11 months. 3 regions observe positive dynamics in four indicators while the rest fail to achieve to the basic targeted figures.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

