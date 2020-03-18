Go to the main site
    Health officials say condition of two new patients with coronavirus in Almaty is satisfactory

    18 March 2020, 10:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare briefed mass media about the condition of the two new patients diagnosed with coronavirus in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «As it was reported, two more people were hospitalized with coronavirus in Almaty. The first one is a student, born 1998. She came to Almaty from Istanbul on March 15. The second infected person is a woman, born 1974, who arrived in Almaty from Moscow on March 14. Both of them are on quarantine, their condition is estimated as satisfactory,» Official Spokesperson of the Ministry Dias Akhmetsharip says.

    Earlier, it was reported that the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan had risen to 35, 17 – in Almaty and 18 – in Nur-Sultan.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Coronavirus Pneumonia in China
