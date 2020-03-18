Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Health officials say condition of two new patients with coronavirus in Almaty is satisfactory

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
18 March 2020, 10:09
Health officials say condition of two new patients with coronavirus in Almaty is satisfactory

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare briefed mass media about the condition of the two new patients diagnosed with coronavirus in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As it was reported, two more people were hospitalized with coronavirus in Almaty. The first one is a student, born 1998. She came to Almaty from Istanbul on March 15. The second infected person is a woman, born 1974, who arrived in Almaty from Moscow on March 14. Both of them are on quarantine, their condition is estimated as satisfactory,» Official Spokesperson of the Ministry Dias Akhmetsharip says.

Earlier, it was reported that the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan had risen to 35, 17 – in Almaty and 18 – in Nur-Sultan.


Coronavirus   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President