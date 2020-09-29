Health Ministry’s Committee on goods control and safety names new deputy head

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Muratzhan Kazhgaliyev has been named Deputy Director-General for medical products – member of the Board of the National Center for Expertise of Medicines and Medical Devices of the Committee on Goods and Services Control and Safety of the Health Ministry, Kazinform reports.

Mr. Kazhgaliyev is a graduate of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, majoring in biotechnology. In 2009, he earned his master’s degree in biology at the Gumilyev Eurasian National University. In 2015, he graduated from the Kazakh University of Economics, Finance and International Trade, where he studied management.

Between February 2009 and March 2010, he acted as a head of the medical technology and logistics division at Diamond Cardio med.

In 2018, he served as a head of the Medical Technology Monitoring Center of the National Center for Expertise of Medicines and Medical Devices of the Committee on Goods and Services Control and Safety of the Health Ministry.

Up until the recent appointment, he has worked as a 1st category specialist at the Department of Medical Products Evaluation.



