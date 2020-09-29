Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Health Ministry’s Committee on goods control and safety names new deputy head

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 September 2020, 14:19
Health Ministry’s Committee on goods control and safety names new deputy head

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Muratzhan Kazhgaliyev has been named Deputy Director-General for medical products – member of the Board of the National Center for Expertise of Medicines and Medical Devices of the Committee on Goods and Services Control and Safety of the Health Ministry, Kazinform reports.

Mr. Kazhgaliyev is a graduate of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, majoring in biotechnology. In 2009, he earned his master’s degree in biology at the Gumilyev Eurasian National University. In 2015, he graduated from the Kazakh University of Economics, Finance and International Trade, where he studied management.

Between February 2009 and March 2010, he acted as a head of the medical technology and logistics division at Diamond Cardio med.

In 2018, he served as a head of the Medical Technology Monitoring Center of the National Center for Expertise of Medicines and Medical Devices of the Committee on Goods and Services Control and Safety of the Health Ministry.

Up until the recent appointment, he has worked as a 1st category specialist at the Department of Medical Products Evaluation.


Appointments, dismissals   Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II