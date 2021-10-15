Go to the main site
    Health Ministry reveals how many Kazakhstanis contracted COVID-19 after vaccination

    15 October 2021, 18:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chief sanitary officer Yerlan Kiyasov revealed how many people contracted COVID-19 after being vaccinated, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his remarks at the press briefing of the Central Communications Service on Friday, Yerlan Kiyasov confirmed that 21,813 people in Kazakhstan had tested positive for COVID-19 after getting anti-COVID vaccine.

    According to him, 18,000 Kazakhstanis tested positive for COVID-19 after getting Sputnik V vaccine, 2,173 – after getting Sinopharm vaccine, 603 – after CoronaVac vaccine and 436 – after QazCovid-In (QazVac) vaccine.

    Kiyasov also said that 17 people contracted COVID-19 after being immunized with Pfizer vaccine. Those are Kazakhstanis who were inoculated abroad.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

