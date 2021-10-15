Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Health Ministry reveals how many Kazakhstanis contracted COVID-19 after vaccination

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 October 2021, 18:28
Health Ministry reveals how many Kazakhstanis contracted COVID-19 after vaccination

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chief sanitary officer Yerlan Kiyasov revealed how many people contracted COVID-19 after being vaccinated, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his remarks at the press briefing of the Central Communications Service on Friday, Yerlan Kiyasov confirmed that 21,813 people in Kazakhstan had tested positive for COVID-19 after getting anti-COVID vaccine.

According to him, 18,000 Kazakhstanis tested positive for COVID-19 after getting Sputnik V vaccine, 2,173 – after getting Sinopharm vaccine, 603 – after CoronaVac vaccine and 436 – after QazCovid-In (QazVac) vaccine.

Kiyasov also said that 17 people contracted COVID-19 after being immunized with Pfizer vaccine. Those are Kazakhstanis who were inoculated abroad.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   QazVac   QazCovid-in   Healthcare   Sputnik V   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran