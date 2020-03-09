Health Ministry releases updates on epidemiological situation on coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan continues to monitor citizens arriving from China and neighboring states, the Healthcare Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan says in a statement on its official Facebook page.

«77 people were hospitalized on March 9 with fever and acute respiratory viral infections, of which 17 people were assigned 1st «B» category; 2nd category - 31 people; 3rd category – 29 people. 32 person out of 77 hospitalized was discharged.

The total amount of people on monitoring is 4,084. On medical observation 1 «a» category - 1053, 1 «b» category - 182, 2 category - 2849 people. 408 people were taken from the observation. As of March 9, only 3,676 people remain under surveillance.

The epidemiological situation in the world:

There are 29,232 registered cases in the world (including a cruise ship - shown separately) in cases of CVI (708 fatal cases: Italy - 366 cases, Iran - 194 cases, South Korea - 50 cases, the U.S. - 22 cases, France - 19 cases), Spain - 17 cases, Japan - 7 cases, cruise liner - 7 cases, Iraq - 6 cases, Hong Kong - 3 cases, Australia - 3 cases, Great Britain - 3 cases, the Netherlands - 3 cases, Switzerland - 2 cases, the Philippines - 1 case, Thailand - 1 case, San Marino - 1 case, Taiwan - 1 case, Argentina - 1 case, Egypt - 1 case) in 98 countries. Daily growth amounted to 16.0%, mortality - 2.4%.

According to category 1 «a»: in South Korea - 7,313 cases (per day + 272 cases, an increase of 3.8%), Iran – 6,566 cases (per day + 743 cases, an increase of 12.7%).

According to category 1 «b»: in Italy – 7,375 cases (per day + 1,492 cases, growth - 25.3%).

In total, 80,735 cases of CVI were recorded in the PRC (daily + 40 cases) (daily increase was 0.05%), of which 3 119 were fatal cases (mortality rate - 3.8%). 58,600 people (72.5%) were discharged with recovery. There are 19,016 patients remaining in hospitals.

Biological samples of all of the hospitalized travelers were sent to the National Science Center for Hazardous Infections in Almaty for additional check. Specialists in this center has mastered the technique for PCR-based diagnostics of the new coronavirus.

Kazakhstan has all the necessary drug and medical products for supportive therapy; prepared isolation boxes in infectious hospitals and medical workers of all level.

The situation is under constant control of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Healthcare reminds that in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infection, we should all follow the preventive measures:

- Wash your hands and face with soap often and thoroughly;

- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers (antiseptics);

- Avoid public places;

- Avoid contact with sick people;

- in case of symptoms of flu (increased body temperature, nasal congestion, cough, sore throat) it is necessary to consult with medical doctor, that serves your region of residence.

In order to find official information, please, visit the Official Ministry of Healthcare Facebook page and contact 24/7 Call Center on telephone number 1406,» the statement reads.