Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Health ministry provides updates on COVID-19 statistics

    24 August 2020, 11:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –10,597 people, including 52 children, are being treated for the COVID-19 infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Out of 10,597 COVID-19 patients, 5,673 are inpatients and 4,924 are outpatients.

    According to the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan, there are 309 patients with severe COVID-19 countrywide. Condition of 70 more COVID-19 patients are considered to be critical; 50 patients are said to be connected to ventilators.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events