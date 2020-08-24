Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Health ministry provides updates on COVID-19 statistics

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 August 2020, 11:25
Health ministry provides updates on COVID-19 statistics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –10,597 people, including 52 children, are being treated for the COVID-19 infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Out of 10,597 COVID-19 patients, 5,673 are inpatients and 4,924 are outpatients.

According to the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan, there are 309 patients with severe COVID-19 countrywide. Condition of 70 more COVID-19 patients are considered to be critical; 50 patients are said to be connected to ventilators.


Coronavirus   Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy