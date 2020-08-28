Go to the main site
    Health ministry honors medical workers ahead of 25th anniversary of Constitution

    28 August 2020, 15:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Health Ministry of Kazakhstan has hosted a solemn ceremony of awarding the jubilee medals to mark 25 years of the Constitution of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

    Attending the ceremony was Kazakh Health Minister Alexey Tsoi, who handed over the jubilee medals to Erik Baizhunusov, Director-General and Board Chairman of the National Center for Expertise of Medicines and Medical Devices, Alexander Kosyuk, Director of the Drug Administration and Standardization Department, Tatyana Issyk, who teaches health managers at ALMAU, Gulzhan Shaikhybekova, Director of the Obligatory Social Health Insurance Coordination Department, and others.

    Notably, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inked the order to award 150 medical workers, employees of the Health Ministry and representatives of regional health systems with jubilee medals to mark 25th anniversary of the Constitution.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development
