Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Health ministry honors medical workers ahead of 25th anniversary of Constitution

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 August 2020, 15:15
Health ministry honors medical workers ahead of 25th anniversary of Constitution

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Health Ministry of Kazakhstan has hosted a solemn ceremony of awarding the jubilee medals to mark 25 years of the Constitution of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

Attending the ceremony was Kazakh Health Minister Alexey Tsoi, who handed over the jubilee medals to Erik Baizhunusov, Director-General and Board Chairman of the National Center for Expertise of Medicines and Medical Devices, Alexander Kosyuk, Director of the Drug Administration and Standardization Department, Tatyana Issyk, who teaches health managers at ALMAU, Gulzhan Shaikhybekova, Director of the Obligatory Social Health Insurance Coordination Department, and others.

photo

Notably, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inked the order to award 150 medical workers, employees of the Health Ministry and representatives of regional health systems with jubilee medals to mark 25th anniversary of the Constitution.

photo


Kazakhstan   Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy