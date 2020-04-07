Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Health Ministry conducts online consultations with foreign experts on COVID-19

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
7 April 2020, 09:28
Health Ministry conducts online consultations with foreign experts on COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Ministry of Health holds meetings with foreign experts via Zoom, this has been announced by the Vice Minister of Health Lyazat Aktayeva, Kazinform reports.

The Ministry of Health conducted video conferences with foreign experts (WHO, CDC, China, Israel, South Korea, Japan, SCO, CIS) on coronavirus infection issues. Aktayeva thanked Kazakhstani embassies that are negotiating with leading foreign experts and organizing the online meetings.

According to the vice Minister, the day before Kazakhstani doctors held an online meeting with Leonid Eidelman, head of the anesthesiology department of the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, professor at the medical faculty of Tel Aviv University, Israel. The meeting was attended by Dr. E. Berkov, head of the internal medicine department of this hospital which provides medical care to patients contracted coronavirus infection. Israeli doctors shared their experience in diagnosis, treatment, intensive care of patients diagnosed coronavirus infection. Kazakh side, participated in the online meeting, was represented by 278 people including practicing physicians as well as infectious disease specialists from all regions of the country.


Coronavirus   Internet   Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA