Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Health Minister Tsoi vaccinated with Kazakhstan’s QazVac vaccine

    26 April 2021, 09:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi was one of the first this morning to get Kazakhstan’s QazCovid-in (QazVac) vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Minister Tsoi got inoculated in a live broadcast at one of the outpatient clinics in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Recall that the vaccination with the homegrown vaccine is carried out in two stages – the second dose is administered 21 days later after the first dose.

    Recall that the first batch of QazVac vaccine – 50,000 doses - was delivered to SK Pharmacy hubs on April 23. 6,000 doses will be supplied to Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities, 4,000 doses – to the city of Shymkent as well as Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions. The rest of the regions will receive 2,000 doses each.

    The doses of QazVac vaccine are distributed as agreed with the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 50,000 doses will allow to inoculate 25,000 people.

    The vaccine developed by the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems can be stored at temperatures of between 2 and 8°C making it easier to transport and store for up to one year in a freezer.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan COVID-19 QazVac QazCovid-in Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    3 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    4 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    5 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea