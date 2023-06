Health Minister Tsoi vaccinated with Kazakhstan’s QazVac vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi was one of the first this morning to get Kazakhstan’s QazCovid-in (QazVac) vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister Tsoi got inoculated in a live broadcast at one of the outpatient clinics in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Recall that the vaccination with the homegrown vaccine is carried out in two stages – the second dose is administered 21 days later after the first dose.

Recall that the first batch of QazVac vaccine – 50,000 doses - was delivered to SK Pharmacy hubs on April 23. 6,000 doses will be supplied to Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities, 4,000 doses – to the city of Shymkent as well as Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions. The rest of the regions will receive 2,000 doses each.

The doses of QazVac vaccine are distributed as agreed with the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 50,000 doses will allow to inoculate 25,000 people.

The vaccine developed by the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems can be stored at temperatures of between 2 and 8°C making it easier to transport and store for up to one year in a freezer.