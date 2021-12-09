Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Health Minister Tsoi on COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan

    9 December 2021, 09:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi reported on the COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan during today’s government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The country has reported a total of 977,714 cases of the coronavirus infection with a positive PCR test result and 83,209 cases with a negative PCR test result. 95% of the COVID-19 patients have recovered,» said Tsoi.

    Tsoi added that the R number stands at 0.92, a 1.2fold drop compared to the August figure.

    Earlier the minister said that Kazakhstan authorized the use of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all individuals.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events