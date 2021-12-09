Health Minister Tsoi on COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi reported on the COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan during today’s government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The country has reported a total of 977,714 cases of the coronavirus infection with a positive PCR test result and 83,209 cases with a negative PCR test result. 95% of the COVID-19 patients have recovered,» said Tsoi.

Tsoi added that the R number stands at 0.92, a 1.2fold drop compared to the August figure.

Earlier the minister said that Kazakhstan authorized the use of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all individuals.



