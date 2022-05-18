Go to the main site
    Health Minister says ‘no need for mask mandate’ in Kazakhstan

    18 May 2022, 12:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There is no need to introduce an outdoor mask mandate, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said Wednesday amid ‘stealth’ Omicron woes, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At a Wednesday briefing, Minister Giniyat confirmed that ‘stealth’ variant of Omicron had been detected in 12 regions of Kazakhstan.

    «One of variants of the COVID-19 Omicron strain - 'stealth' was detected in 12 regions. This variant causes milder symptoms than the Delta strain, but is still dangerous because it is a fast-spreading one and causes reinfection in patients. It is spreading across the country,» she said.

    After admitting that this fast-spreading version of the coronavirus is more dangerous, Azhar Giniyat insisted there is no need for tougher virus curbs, let alone, an outdoor mask mandate.

    «There is no need to introduce a mask mandate. Everything will depend on the epidemiological situation in the country,» said Giniyat, adding that COVID-19 situation is closely monitored daily.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan detected Omicron ‘stealth’ variant in its territory last week.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

