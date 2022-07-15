Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Health Minister reveals when COVID-19 incidence will decline in Kazakhstan

    15 July 2022 15:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat revealed what Kazakhstan can expected in terms of the coronavirus situation in the upcoming months, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing a Friday press conference, Minister Giniyat said that in the worst-case scenario Kazakhstan will register up to 4,000 COVID-19 cases daily. «

    Up to 2,500 daily infections are to be recorded in the average-case scenario per day. And in the best-case scenario Kazakhstan will document a daily average of 1,000 COVID-19 cases,» said Giniyat, adding that the COVID-19 incidence is set to grow.

    In her words, it will increase prior to and throughout August 2022 and is expected to decline in late August-September.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that COVID-19 incidence had spiked 2,5-fold in Kazakhstan in the past week.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #COVID-19 #Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association