Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Health Minister reveals number of patients treated for COVID-19 in Russia

    11 May 2022, 17:13

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The coronavirus infection has not disappeared from Russia completely, now there are more than 100,000 infected people on treatment, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    «Today, the coronavirus infection has subsided, but it is not completely gone. More than 100,000 people are currently treated for it,» he said at the opening of the all-Russian forum 'Health of the nation is the basis of Russia's prosperity'.

    The Minister noted that it is extremely important to vaccinate children before the summer vacations to prevent disease outbreaks.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays