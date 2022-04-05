Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Health Minister reports on unhealthy eating habits, children obesity in Kazakhstan

    5 April 2022, 12:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is 9th among 21 Central Asian and European countries with unhealthiest eating habits, Health Minister Azhar Giniyat said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Minister Giniyat said Kazakhstanis consume less vegetables and fruit on average than recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

    «According to the 4th National Research of Lifestyles, Kazakhstanis eat 200-300 grams of vegetables and fruit daily, compared to 400-500 grams recommended by WHO,» she noted in her report at the Government’s session.

    High sodium intake in Kazakhstan, in her words, is also quite worrying. Daily consumption of sodium in Kazakhstan stands at 18 grams, while WHO recommends consuming no more than 5 grams of salt every day.

    In her remarks Azhar Giniyat emphasized that the portion of overweight children aged 6 to 9 stands at 20,6 percent in Kazakhstan. Moreover, 6,6 percent of Kazakhstani children suffer from obesity.

    She also noted that over 16 percent of children in Kazakhstan reportedly consume soft drinks on a daily basis.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan WHO Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn