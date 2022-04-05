Health Minister reports on unhealthy eating habits, children obesity in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is 9th among 21 Central Asian and European countries with unhealthiest eating habits, Health Minister Azhar Giniyat said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister Giniyat said Kazakhstanis consume less vegetables and fruit on average than recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

«According to the 4th National Research of Lifestyles, Kazakhstanis eat 200-300 grams of vegetables and fruit daily, compared to 400-500 grams recommended by WHO,» she noted in her report at the Government’s session.

High sodium intake in Kazakhstan, in her words, is also quite worrying. Daily consumption of sodium in Kazakhstan stands at 18 grams, while WHO recommends consuming no more than 5 grams of salt every day.

In her remarks Azhar Giniyat emphasized that the portion of overweight children aged 6 to 9 stands at 20,6 percent in Kazakhstan. Moreover, 6,6 percent of Kazakhstani children suffer from obesity.

She also noted that over 16 percent of children in Kazakhstan reportedly consume soft drinks on a daily basis.