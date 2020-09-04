Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Health minister makes working trip to Turkestan rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 September 2020, 17:39
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Health Minister Alexey Tsoi has made a working trip to Turkestan, Kazinform cites the press service of Turkestan region’s administration

The health minister visited the construction site of the multi-purpose regional hospital for 630 beds in Turkestan city. Once built, the hospital will have 16, 13 and 3 units for operations, routine admissions and emergency medical services, respectively. The hospital set to be put into use in 2022 is to provide 1,500 medical workers with jobs.

photo

photo

photo

photo


The minister’s work trip to Turkestan region featured meeting with the head of the regional health office, Marat Pashimov, as well as visit to several medical facilities in Turkestan city. Tsoi also visited the central polyclinic, which receives 500 admissions per shift and employs 900 medical workers. The polyclinic’s virology lab carries out testing for infectious diseases.

During his visit, the health minister highlighted the readiness of the local medical facilities for the second wave of the coronavirus infection.

The minister also noted the preparations are well underway for vaccination against the flu, with the first bunch of the vaccines already delivered to the region to start vaccination on September 15.

Tsoi also visited the new 200-bed modular infectious disease hospital in Turkestan city

photo

photo

photo


Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development   Turkestan region  
