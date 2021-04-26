Go to the main site
    Health Minister Alexei Tsoi to be one of the first to get homegrown QazCovid-in vaccine

    26 April 2021, 08:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Vaccination with QazCovid-in (QazVac) vaccine developed by the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems will kick off in Kazakhstan today, April 26, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    50,000 doses of Kazakhstan’s homegrown vaccine will be distributed in the regions of the country. Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi will be one of the first to get inoculated with it and you can watch it live at Khabar24 TV channel at 8:45 am Nur-Sultan time.

    Recall that the first batch of QazVac vaccine – 50,000 doses - was delivered to SK Pharmacy hubs on April 23. 6,000 doses will be supplied to Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities, 4,000 doses – to the city of Shymkent as well as Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions. The rest of the regions will receive 2,000 doses each.

    The doses of QazVac vaccine are distributed as agreed with the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 50,000 doses will allow to inoculate 25,000 people. The vaccination is carried out in two stages – the second dose is administered 21 days later after the first dose. The vaccine can be stored at temperatures of between 2 and 8°C making it easier to transport and store for up to one year in a freezer.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 QazVac QazCovid-in Healthcare
