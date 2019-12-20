Heads of State approve new composition of Eurasian Economic Commission Board

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM The meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council underway in Saint Petersburg approved the new composition of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board.

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko introduced the new chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Mikhail Myasnikovich, whose candidacy was backed earlier by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states and Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Besides, President Lukashenko suggested holding the next session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council next May in Belarus.