    Heads of State approve new composition of Eurasian Economic Commission Board

    20 December 2019, 19:28

    SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM The meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council underway in Saint Petersburg approved the new composition of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board.

    Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko introduced the new chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Mikhail Myasnikovich, whose candidacy was backed earlier by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states and Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    Besides, President Lukashenko suggested holding the next session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council next May in Belarus.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Eurasian Economic Union First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
