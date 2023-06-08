Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi

SOCHI. KAZINFORM – The Heads of Government of the EAEU member countries attended the ‘Eurasian – our home’ international exhibition in the Sirius Park in Sochi, Russia, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh government.

Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, who is in Sochi for a number of events within the CIS and EAEU, partook in the ‘Eurasian – our home’ international exhibition, featuring cooperation projects of the EAEU countries in all spheres of economy.

Companies Prommashkomplekt, Kazakhstan Agro Innovative Corporation, and Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex are taking part in the exhibition.