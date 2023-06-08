Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi

    8 June 2023, 17:13

    SOCHI. KAZINFORM – The Heads of Government of the EAEU member countries attended the ‘Eurasian – our home’ international exhibition in the Sirius Park in Sochi, Russia, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh government.

    Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, who is in Sochi for a number of events within the CIS and EAEU, partook in the ‘Eurasian – our home’ international exhibition, featuring cooperation projects of the EAEU countries in all spheres of economy.

    Companies Prommashkomplekt, Kazakhstan Agro Innovative Corporation, and Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex are taking part in the exhibition.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    EurAsEC Government of Kazakhstan Exhibition Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
    Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy