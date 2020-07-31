Heads of foreign states congratulate Kazakh President on Eid Al Adha

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is receiving congratulatory telegrams and letters from the heads of foreign states and international organizations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, Kazinform reports with the reference to Akorda.

In his telegram, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed the huge contribution of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the comprehensive strengthening of the bonds of friendship and brotherhood, trade, economic, social, spiritual and educational relations between the two states.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov is convinced that the strategic partnership, friendship, allied relations and good-neighborliness between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan will continue to strengthen with the personal support of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon expressed intention, together with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to comprehensively promote interaction aimed at strengthening and expanding relations of constructive cooperation between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimukhamedov wished the Head of State good health, happiness and good luck in all good deeds as well as peace, well-being and prosperity to the brotherly people of Kazakhstan.

In his letter Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wrote: «On my own behalf and on behalf of my people, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. On this sacred holiday, which unites us in this difficult time, I wish you strong health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan - peace, well-being and prosperity. «

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al - Sisi , King of Jordan Abdullah II, King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq, King of Morocco Mohammed VI, President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, leaders of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas and the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Yousef bin Ahmad Al -Othaimeen, ICESCO Director General Salim M. Al-Malik, Department of Muslims of the Caucasus, co-chairman of the Interreligious Council of the CIS Sheikh ul - Islam Allahshukur Pashazade also sent warm words of congratulations to the Head of State on the occasion of Eid Al Adha holiday.

Congratulatory telegrams continue to arrive.

