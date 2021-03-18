Heads of foreign diplomatic missions visit N. Nazarbayev Center for the Development of Interfaith and Inter-civilization Dialogue

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, March 17, the Chairman of the Board of the N. Nazarbayev Center for the Development of Interfaith and Inter-civilization Dialogue Bulat Sarsenbayev met with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions of Austria, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Latvia, Pakistan, Turkey and other countries, Kazinform has learnt from the Center’s press service.

Welcoming the participants of the meeting, the Chairman of the Board of the N. Nazarbayev Center Mr. Sarsenbayev underlined that from the first days of Independence, Kazakhstan has been striving for an open and constructive dialogue on the issues of interaction between all religions and confessions, in every possible way contributes to the promotion of the ideas of tolerance in the world.

In his speech, Sarsenbayev especially noted the outstanding role of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in strengthening the dialogue between civilizations, through the holding of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

Bulat Sarsenbayev also emphasized that due to the consistent policy of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan has rightfully become a global center for dialogue between religions and civilizations, open to broad and effective cooperation in the development of interfaith and inter-civilizational dialogue.

In addition, the Chairman of the Board Sarsenbayev informed about the plans of the N. Nazarbayev Center for the future. So, according to him, the N. Nazarbayev Center, as a working body, under the leadership of the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbaev, as well as the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, is actively organizing the next XIX meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress this year, as well as the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which will be held in 2022. «The forthcoming Secretariat of the Congress contributes to the definition of key topics and the global agenda of the Congress to strengthen interfaith and inter-civilizational dialogue,» the speaker noted.

In turn, the heads of foreign diplomatic missions highly appreciated the role of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in strengthening interfaith dialogue, as well as the importance of holding international events that play an important cultural and educational role and form joint responsibility in maintaining peace and consent.

At the end of the meeting, the Chairman of the Board Sarsenbayev expressed confidence that such meetings symbolize peace, purity of thoughts, reveal the depth of spiritual values, embody the highest moral principles – graciousness, kindness and compassion. Bulat Sarsenbayev also said: «I am sure that holding events in this format will open up new opportunities for further rapprochement of our cultures, traditions, religions and states, and will also allow us to remind us, once again, of common spiritual and human values».

In compliance with preventive measures, the participants of the event were also given the opportunity to get acquainted with the photographs exhibited in the gallery dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Announcements of the next international photo exhibitions will be posted on the website www.religions-congress.org and on the social networks of the N. Nazarbayev Center.



