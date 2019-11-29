Go to the main site
    Heads of CA plant seedlings as a sign of strong friendship

    29 November 2019, 20:39

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Heads of Central Asian states have planted seedlings as a sign of friendship and cooperation, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Uzbek President.

    After fruitful negotiations the heads of state of Central Asia planted seedlings of trees on the Alley of honored guests in the Kuksaroy residence.

    According to the press service, the trees symbolize strong friendship and cooperation of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

    It bears to remind that the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has taken part in 2nd Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent.

    Alzhanova Raushan

