Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Heads of CA plant seedlings as a sign of strong friendship

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
29 November 2019, 20:39
Heads of CA plant seedlings as a sign of strong friendship

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Heads of Central Asian states have planted seedlings as a sign of friendship and cooperation, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Uzbek President.

After fruitful negotiations the heads of state of Central Asia planted seedlings of trees on the Alley of honored guests in the Kuksaroy residence.

According to the press service, the trees symbolize strong friendship and cooperation of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

It bears to remind that the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has taken part in 2nd Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

Central Asia  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published