Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Heads of AIFC and IMEMO RAS debate coop issues

    28 February 2020, 18:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Kairat Kelimbetov met with the director of the Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IMEMO RAS) Feodor Voitolovsky and the deputy director of IMEMO RAS, the head of the Center for Energy Research (CER) IMEMO RAS Stanislav Zhukov.

    The parties discussed the cooperation of AIFC and IMEMO on a number of issues, the press service of AIFC informs.

    Furthermore, a seminar on the Prospects for the Transformation of the World Economy and Financial System under the Conditions of Growing Global Economic and Political Competition was organized on the basis of the AIFC Bureau of Continuing Professional Development (BCPD), where the leaders of IMEMO RAS shared their views on the problems of the world economy and politics, as well as trends in international security.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Astana International Financial Centre
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico