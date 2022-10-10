Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Heads of 11 countries to participate in 6th CICA Summit

    10 October 2022, 18:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Presidents of 11 countries are to take part in the CICA Summit to take place on October 12-13 in the city of Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The country is to host a number of high-level events throughout this week.

    According to the Kazakh foreign ministry spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov, 11 heads of state, Vietnamese vice president, Chinese deputy chairman, and five ministers are to come to the Kazakh capital for the sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to take place on October 12-13.

    The Presidents of Azerbaijan, Iraq, Iran, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Palestine, Tajikistan, Russia, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan are expected to arrive in Astana, the spokesperson explained.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    CICA Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
    5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks