Headquarters for COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan in green zone, no need to wear masks

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov held a regular meeting of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, Kabar reports.

The meeting participants discussed the epidemiological situation of coronavirus infection in the republic, as well as the course of vaccination of the population, according to the republican headquarters.

It was noted that the Kyrgyz Republic is currently in the green zone in terms of the level of coronavirus infection.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov noted that it is important to strengthen the campaign for vaccination against coronavirus infection and conduct appropriate educational and explanatory work among the population.

«It is necessary to continue work on conducting an information campaign among fellow citizens. Although the focus of the disease has decreased, COVID-19 is still among us, it is the source of other infectious diseases. The most effective way to combat coronavirus infection is prevention. It is necessary to teach citizens and especially children the rules of hygiene. Now general educational institutions and kindergartens continue to work as usual, there are no requirements to wear medical masks,» he said.

During the meeting of the headquarters, it was noted that from September 15 to December 15, 2022, a nationwide campaign will be held to vaccinate the population against coronavirus infection (basic and booster doses) during the epidemiological rise of the influenza season and COVID-19.













Photo: en.kabar.kg