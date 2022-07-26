Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Head-on collisions increase in N Kazakhstan since January

    26 July 2022 11:17

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – One in three road accidents in North Kazakhstan region are head-on collisions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Of 127 road accidents registered in the region since the beginning of the year, 40 were head-on collisions, local policy say.

    Overspeeding and crossing into oncoming lane are listed among the main causes of head-on collisions.

    The police added that in the past six days some 300 road traffic offences had been reported in Petropavlovsk alone. Those were committed mostly by pedestrians, bike riders and drunk drivers.

    «33 hit-and-run accidents have resulted in 5 deaths and 35 injuries in the region since early 2022,» said acting head of local police Alexander Rozbakh, urging parents to look after their children during the summer holidays.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Road accidents #North Kazakhstan region #Police #Regions #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Colder weather, rains forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan
    Regions with worst roads named in Kazakhstan
    Mets put 4 regions of Kazakhstan on weather alert
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases