    Head-on collision kills two in Kostanay region

    29 July 2023, 12:15

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Two people died in a road accident in Kostanay region on Friday, July 28. The accident occurred on the Kostanay-Sarykol highway, at around 09:00 pm, 15 kilometers away from Oktyabrskoye village, Kazinform learned from the regional police department.

    A 22-year-old driver of VAZ 21099 failed to make his car, moved to the oncoming lane and crashed head-on with Toyota Alphard minivan.

    Both drivers died at the scene of the accident. Three passengers were hospitalized with various traumas.

    A pre-trial investigation has been launched.

    As the police informed, 37 people have died on the roads of Kostanay region since the year beginning.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Road accidents Kostanay
